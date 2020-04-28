|
NUGENT - Florence R. (nee Scala) passed away peacefully at her home in Levittown on April 22, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Brooklyn to Enrico and Teresa (Savarese) Scala on November 23, 1923. Florence grew up in Brooklyn, married Joseph Nugent in 1951 at St. Edmunds Church and moved to Levittown in 1959 with her husband and children. Florence is survived by her children, Nancy (John), Janet (Bruce Drummond), and James; her grandchildren Kristin, Jennifer (Matthew Harjus) and Jason; and her great-grandson Jackson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ann and many nieces and nephews. Florence is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; her siblings, Salvatore, Margaret, Marie, Anthony, Louis, Emma, Vincent, Adrian, and Alfred. Florence was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand-mother, who loved to spend time with her family. Due to recent events, services and burial at Holy Rood are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We are comforted knowing she is in God's hands now. If you wish to remember Florence with a gift, please consider making a donation to or Hospice Care Network.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020