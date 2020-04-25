|
|
BUGDEN - Florence Ruth (Gaynor) passed away peace-fully on April 23, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a resident of the condo community of the Waterways in Moriches. Florence was the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Gaynor. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Edward, sister Dorothy, and oldest son Edward. She is survived by her beloved husband Gordon, youngest sister Elsie, five wonderful children and their spouses John and Susan, Gordon and Terry, Scott and Linda, Gail and Jim Langan, Jim and Karen; 13 blessed grandchildren Ryan andColleen, Pamela and Nick George, Joel, Jenny and Roger McCoy, Allison, Drew and Natalie, Thomas and Katelyn, Kurt and Kirsten, Tara, Kelly, Melanie, William, and Sean; and four adored great grandchildren Abigail, Lochlan, Isabela, Annalee. Florence was born in Brooklyn and attended Bay Ridge High School. She met her future husband, Gordon, in Griggstown, NJ where he lived and was going to Rutgers University. They married in 1953 and lived in Brooklyn for 3 years before moving to Greenlawn, NY. They lived there for 44 years before moving to the Waterways in Moriches, NY. She and her family were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Green-lawn for 44 years. While there, she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and played in the English Handbell Choir. She was also a member of the Church Ladies Bowling League and the Couples Club. After she moved to Waterways, she and Gordon joined the Middle Island Presbyterian Church where they were faithful and loyal members. In light of the current conditions, a private viewing will be had by the immediate family and a memorial service will be held at the Middle Island Presbyterian Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Middle Island Presbyterian Church at 19 Longwood Road, Ridge, NY 11961.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020