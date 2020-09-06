SEIL - Florence Cuneo of Islip Terrace, NY. Born, May 16, 1928 and died on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Seil. Loving mother of Nancy Seil Olsen and Patricia Seil Gillard. Cherished grandmother Christian Ricard Olsen, Karen Olsen Sarno, Mathew James Gillard, Zachary John Gillard, and great-grandmother of Daniel Grey Sarno, Devin Hayes Sarno, Rachel Anne Gillard and Rhys Finnigan Gillard. A coomittal service will take place Saturday, September 26, 10:30AM at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore, NY. Because Flo loved her church volunteer work so much, the family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations to The Food Pantry of Trinity Lutheran Church, 111 Nassau Ave. Islip, NY 11751 would be appreciated.







