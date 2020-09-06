1/
Florence Seil
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEIL - Florence Cuneo of Islip Terrace, NY. Born, May 16, 1928 and died on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Seil. Loving mother of Nancy Seil Olsen and Patricia Seil Gillard. Cherished grandmother Christian Ricard Olsen, Karen Olsen Sarno, Mathew James Gillard, Zachary John Gillard, and great-grandmother of Daniel Grey Sarno, Devin Hayes Sarno, Rachel Anne Gillard and Rhys Finnigan Gillard. A coomittal service will take place Saturday, September 26, 10:30AM at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore, NY. Because Flo loved her church volunteer work so much, the family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations to The Food Pantry of Trinity Lutheran Church, 111 Nassau Ave. Islip, NY 11751 would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Committal
10:30 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved