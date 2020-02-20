|
STEFFENS-Florence of Syosset, NY on February 17, 2020. Co-founder of Christian Fellowship House Adult Care Facility, with her husband Paul in 1962. Beloved wife of the late Paul Luther. Loving mother of Paul (Dale), Mark (Diane) and Pamela (Steven) Horvath. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Christy, Sharon, Erika, Sarah, Michael, Michelle and great grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Elva and Doris. Funeral Service Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10am at Syosset Gospel Church, 266 Jackson Avenue, Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Syosset Gospel Church or Christian Fellowship House.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020