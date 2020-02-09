Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Blue Point, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Svendsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Svendsen


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Svendsen Notice
SVENDSEN - Florence "Flo," Vogt, 83, successful marine & restaurant owner and longtime resident of Bayport, NY, earned her wings when she passed suddenly on January 30th. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, raised in Oceanside, NY. Successful business owner of Blue Point Marina & Anchor Inn Restaurant. Formerly of Howie's Marina & Oakdale Yacht. Wife of Howard Svendsen for 60 plus years. Adored by her 6 children; Debra Svendsen Greiner (Kerry), James (Corina), Daniel (Dawn), Jon (Lori), Donna Svendsen Placente (Michael) & Judy (Richard); 13 treasured grandchildren; Gregory, Michael, Ashley, Eric, Kyle, Jaclynn, Jack, Patrick, Dane, Zachary, Rachel, James & Derek. Survived by her brother, Thomas Vogt. Predeceased by her brother Theodore Vogt and her parents Thomas and Floretta Vogt. Mass 11 a.m. February 15th at Our Lady Of Snow RC, Blue Point. Celebration of Life memorial to follow at Stella's Blue Point, come tell us a story. Please forward cards to: The Svendsen Family, 12 Corey Avenue, Blue Pt, NY 11715. Donations to are appreciated. For more info visit raynor.dandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -