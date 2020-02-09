|
SVENDSEN - Florence "Flo," Vogt, 83, successful marine & restaurant owner and longtime resident of Bayport, NY, earned her wings when she passed suddenly on January 30th. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, raised in Oceanside, NY. Successful business owner of Blue Point Marina & Anchor Inn Restaurant. Formerly of Howie's Marina & Oakdale Yacht. Wife of Howard Svendsen for 60 plus years. Adored by her 6 children; Debra Svendsen Greiner (Kerry), James (Corina), Daniel (Dawn), Jon (Lori), Donna Svendsen Placente (Michael) & Judy (Richard); 13 treasured grandchildren; Gregory, Michael, Ashley, Eric, Kyle, Jaclynn, Jack, Patrick, Dane, Zachary, Rachel, James & Derek. Survived by her brother, Thomas Vogt. Predeceased by her brother Theodore Vogt and her parents Thomas and Floretta Vogt. Mass 11 a.m. February 15th at Our Lady Of Snow RC, Blue Point. Celebration of Life memorial to follow at Stella's Blue Point, come tell us a story. Please forward cards to: The Svendsen Family, 12 Corey Avenue, Blue Pt, NY 11715. Donations to are appreciated. For more info visit raynor.dandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020