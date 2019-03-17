|
WALSH - Florence (Blackburn) died February 13, 2019, age 93. Long time resident of Deer Park, NY. Predeceased by husband Daniel R; married for over 50 years. Survived by daughter Nora Donnelly (James), son Daniel F. (Rosemarie); grandchildren Megan, Kathleen, Danielle, Andrew, Emmett and Connor; & 8 great-grandchild-ren. Started career in 1956 as a Clerk-Typist at Hazeltine Corp of Little Neck, NY and retired as Executive Secretary to the Senior VP of Operations some 35 years later. Recommend donations in her name to Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, St. James, NY. A private memorial was managed by Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, West Islip, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019