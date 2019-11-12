|
SERGI - Florence A. on November 10th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of the late Thomas, Jr. and Stephen (Anne). Cherished grandmother of Zachary (Kyle) and Louis (Amanda). Beloved sister of four brothers and six sisters. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm and Thursday 10-11 am at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Mrs. Sergi's memory to Felician University President's Scholarship Fund www.felician.edu.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019