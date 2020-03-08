Home

Fortunato Nappo

Fortunato Nappo Notice
NAPPO - Fortunato on March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Connie (nee Lato) Loving father of Luisa Michel, Michele (Johnny) Slevin, Paul (Shirley), Anthony (Anne) and Lougene (Tom) Kennedy. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren. Dear brother of Pasquale, Anna and Josephine. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 at Leo F. Kearns, 445 East Meadow Avenue. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 St. Raphael's Church East Meadow. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020
