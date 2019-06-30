Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Berkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Berkowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Berkowitz Notice
BERKOWITZ - Frances Cohen of Franklin Square, NY formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife to Israel (Spitz) Berkowitz. Devoted mother of Ronnie (Berkowitz) Cristiano and her husband Frank, of Stow, MA, Carol (Berkowitz) Schwartz and husband Clifford of Brooklyn, and Jeffrey Berkowitz and his wife Patti (Silberman) of Merrick. Loving grand-mother of Kimberly Cristiano Hardin, Lauren Cristiano Kearney, Marissa Schwartz, Ali Schwartz, Erica Berkowitz and Michael Berkowitz. Cherished great-grandmother of Hadley, Wake, Piper, & Finley Hardin, and Lincoln, Hailey, Bennett, Blake & Reid Kearney. Frances was a person with great qual-ities and many accomplishments. She was a teacher, author, inventor, volunteer, with countless energy and compassion. Nothing was more important to her than family. She will be missed by us all.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.