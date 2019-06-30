|
BERKOWITZ - Frances Cohen of Franklin Square, NY formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife to Israel (Spitz) Berkowitz. Devoted mother of Ronnie (Berkowitz) Cristiano and her husband Frank, of Stow, MA, Carol (Berkowitz) Schwartz and husband Clifford of Brooklyn, and Jeffrey Berkowitz and his wife Patti (Silberman) of Merrick. Loving grand-mother of Kimberly Cristiano Hardin, Lauren Cristiano Kearney, Marissa Schwartz, Ali Schwartz, Erica Berkowitz and Michael Berkowitz. Cherished great-grandmother of Hadley, Wake, Piper, & Finley Hardin, and Lincoln, Hailey, Bennett, Blake & Reid Kearney. Frances was a person with great qual-ities and many accomplishments. She was a teacher, author, inventor, volunteer, with countless energy and compassion. Nothing was more important to her than family. She will be missed by us all.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019