1/1
Frances Currid
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURRID-Frances M.(McGowan) of Weston, MA formerly of Valley Stream, NY, passed away Wednesday,November 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Staff) McGowan and was born on April 11, 1937 in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, NY. Frances graduated from Bushwick High School and was valedictorian of the Class of 1954. She then graduated from Brooklyn College in 1958 and started a teaching career as an elementary school teacher in the New York City Public Schools, first at P.S. 123 and later at P.S. 250 (both in Brooklyn). She retired from teaching in 1990 and enjoyed a wonderful retirement of travel, charitable work and quality time with her children and grandchildren with her beloved husband of 48 years Bernard P. Currid, who predeceased her on December 31, 2016. She is survived by her three children, daughter Kathleen (Currid) Zanetti and son-in-law Henry Zanetti of Williston Park, NY, son Brian Currid and son-in-law Wilhelm Werthern of Berlin, Germany, and son Kevin B. Currid and daughter-in-law Jennifer Perrigo of Newton, MA. She was blessed with four grandchildren Raffaella and Michael Zanetti, and Grace and William Currid. She was also prede- ceased by her brother Michael McGowan of Valley Stream, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street, Newton MA, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church,1523 Washington Str., West Newton on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to: The Greater Boston Food Bank (http://gbfb.org) or the social justice organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Burial
Newton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
November 6, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved