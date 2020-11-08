CURRID-Frances M.(McGowan) of Weston, MA formerly of Valley Stream, NY, passed away Wednesday,November 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Staff) McGowan and was born on April 11, 1937 in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, NY. Frances graduated from Bushwick High School and was valedictorian of the Class of 1954. She then graduated from Brooklyn College in 1958 and started a teaching career as an elementary school teacher in the New York City Public Schools, first at P.S. 123 and later at P.S. 250 (both in Brooklyn). She retired from teaching in 1990 and enjoyed a wonderful retirement of travel, charitable work and quality time with her children and grandchildren with her beloved husband of 48 years Bernard P. Currid, who predeceased her on December 31, 2016. She is survived by her three children, daughter Kathleen (Currid) Zanetti and son-in-law Henry Zanetti of Williston Park, NY, son Brian Currid and son-in-law Wilhelm Werthern of Berlin, Germany, and son Kevin B. Currid and daughter-in-law Jennifer Perrigo of Newton, MA. She was blessed with four grandchildren Raffaella and Michael Zanetti, and Grace and William Currid. She was also prede- ceased by her brother Michael McGowan of Valley Stream, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street, Newton MA, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church,1523 Washington Str., West Newton on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to: The Greater Boston Food Bank (http://gbfb.org
) or the social justice organization of your choice.