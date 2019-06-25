|
ENTWISTLE - Frances D., of Baldwin, N.Y. on June 23, 2019. Frances was a music teacher at St. Anthony's School in Oceanside, N.Y. Elementary School Teacher Willow Road School Valley Stream District #13. Active parishioner of St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Andrew, Thomas (Maureen), Marianna Flannery (Seamus), William (Jill) and James (Cindy). Cherished grand-mother of Michael, Sarah, KaraGrace, Rachel, John Andrew, Samantha, Conner, Tyler, Cameron, John and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Everett and Clark. Reposing at Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel 52 Clinton Avenue. Tuesday 4-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 am St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, N.Y. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019