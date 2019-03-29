Home

Deegan - Frances, 98 years loved, died on March 6th, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Former resident of Huntington and Flushing. Fran was a former accountant in NYC and Brooklyn and also a past foster mother with the New York Foundling Hospital in Manhattan. She was a very talented singer and musician. Though widowed twice, she had been a devoted wife to both William (Bill) Deegan husband of 49 years and John O'Connor husband of 14 years. Beloved mother of Colette Deegan Vaughn (David). Cherished sister to both the late Sr. St. Colette CSJ and E. Paul Gribbin. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Memorial Mass in Coeur d'Alene. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, N.Y.
