DellAccio - Frances , of West Islip, LI, formerly of Lindenhurst, LI, on September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank DellAccio, Sr. Devoted mother of Vincent (Lois) DellAccio, Frank (Debbie) DellAccio, Jr and the late Angela DellAccio. Cherished grandmother of Christina, Christopher, Michael, Steven, Andrea and the late Erica and great grandmother of Emma, Logan and Lula. Dear sister of Gina Picerno. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Lindenhurst, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Sunday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019