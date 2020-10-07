1/
Sister Frances Devine
1939 - 2020
DEVINE - Sr. Frances Devine (formerly Sr. James Marie) died in Dobbs Ferry, New York on October 5, 2020. Sr. Frances entered the Sisters of Charity of New York on September 8, 1939. She served 42 years in elementary and high schools of the Archdiocese of New York and Brooklyn as a teacher and principal. For the following 25 years she worked in parish outreach and adult spiritual formation principally in Long Island. Sister Frances is survived by her nieces Patricia Nolan, Kathleen Gribbin, and Carol Keyes and her nephew James Devine, many grandnieces and nephews, and the Sisters of Charity with whom she has shared life for 81 years. Wake on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Flynn Memorial Home, 1652 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, New York 10710. Prayer and Sharing of Memories at 3:30 pm. Funeral Mass 9:45 am on Friday, October 9, 2020, St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 6000 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, New York 10471. Interment of cremains at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Charity of New York.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
