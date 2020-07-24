1/
Frances Edna Murphy Hennig
1925 - 2020
HENNIG -Frances Edna Murphy 95, of Hickory, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Hickory, NC. Born April 6, 1925 in Nassau County, New York, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Becker Murphy. She was a long term, proud resident of Floral Park Long Island and Woodbury, New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dearest husband, Alfred Hennig and her beloved son, David Hennig, Sr.She is survived by her grandchildren: David Hennig, Jr. (Kristin), Jessica H. White (Ethan); a great-granddaughter, as well as her loving cousins, Janet Murphy Butler, Barbara Putnam, Patricia DeRago and dear friends, Kelleen, Clint and Connor Frizzell. Burial will be private in her beloved Long Island, New York. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, NC and Dalton Funeral Home in Long Island, NY are serving the family of Frances Edna Murphy Hennig and on-line condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
