HENNIG -Frances Edna Murphy 95, of Hickory, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Hickory, NC. Born April 6, 1925 in Nassau County, New York, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Becker Murphy. She was a long term, proud resident of Floral Park Long Island and Woodbury, New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dearest husband, Alfred Hennig and her beloved son, David Hennig, Sr.She is survived by her grandchildren: David Hennig, Jr. (Kristin), Jessica H. White (Ethan); a great-granddaughter, as well as her loving cousins, Janet Murphy Butler, Barbara Putnam, Patricia DeRago and dear friends, Kelleen, Clint and Connor Frizzell. Burial will be private in her beloved Long Island, New York. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, NC and Dalton Funeral Home in Long Island, NY are serving the family of Frances Edna Murphy Hennig and on-line condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com