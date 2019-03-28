|
ELUSTONDO - Frances on March 25, 2019 of Malverne. Beloved wife of the late Emil Elustondo. Devoted Mother of Donald (Patricia) Elustondo.Cherished Grandmother of Thomas & James Elustondo. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Ave. (1/2 Mi. So. S.S. Pkwy, Exit. 17 So.), Malverne. Visitation Friday 3-5P.M. & 7-9P.M. Funeral Mass Saturday 11A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (65 Wright Avenue), Malverne. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery (111 Old Country Road), Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019