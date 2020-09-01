Frances Ely

ELY - Frances (nee Tighe) of Mineola on August 30, 2020 after along battle with Alzheimer's. Loving and devoted wife of the late Bradley. Loving mother of Anne Marie, Michael (Joanne), Mary Beth, and Robert (Kate). Dear grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6. Pre-deceased by her loving sisters Ann and Virginia. Visiting will be held on Tuesday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass 9:45am Wednesday at Corpus Christi Church, Mineola, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Memorials to the Corpus Christi Parish Outreach, appreciated.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store