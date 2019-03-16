|
FLANAGAN - Frances, age 97, of Sayville, on March 13, 2019. Former employee of the Say-ville School District. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Susan Mirabel (James), Pamela Arrasate (Lloyd), Margaret Salamone (Kenneth) and Timothy Flanagan (Lynn). Adored grandmother of Kimberly Arrasate-Billings, and Kenneth and Christopher Salamone. Her greatest joy in life was her great-grandchildren, Sara and Anabela Arrasate, Shannon, Colin, Kayla, Corinne and Colleen Salamone. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Religious service 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019