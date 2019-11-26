Home

Frances Graziose Notice
GRAZIOSE - Frances of Glen Cove on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic (Skip). Devoted mother of Mary Jean Caggiano, Joseph, Robert, Michelle Webb and the late Donald (Janet). Loving grandmother of Gina Marie, Michael, Julia and great grandmother of six. Visitation Friday 3-5 and 7-9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Patrick Saturday 9:45 am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019
