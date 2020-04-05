Home

IWANICKI - Frances (nee Korinek) of Miller Place, NY passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at her residence. Beloved wife of Michael Iwanicki. Loving mother of Mark Iwanicki and Laurie (Craig) Kaessinger. Adored by her two grandchildren Kirstin and Corey Kaessinger. Cherished sister of Mary Lou Fehrman, Susan Scotto, Kathleen Knoer-nschild and Carol Iwanicki. There are no arrangements at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
