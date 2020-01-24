Home

N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
KORADE - Frances, on January 21, 2020 of Wantagh, NY. Dear sister of Doretta Schneider, Joseph with his wife Dian Korade and Annamarie Butler.Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and grand- nieces and grandnephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Owner and operator of Joe's Cocktail Lounge on Merrick Avenue in Merrick. She enjoyed fishing very much.Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick on Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 6PM. Prayers to be offered by her nephew, Jeffrey Schneider, on Sunday at 5pm. Burial at Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead, NY on Monday the 27th. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020
