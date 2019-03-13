Home

Services
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
Resources
Frances L. Grieshaber

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frances L. Grieshaber Notice
GRIESHABER - Frances L. of Massapequa on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Raymond, Thomas, James, Jeanette Johnson, Margaret Boyce and Donna Moeller. Devoted grandmother of 11. Cherished great-grandmother of 13. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapeua. Prayer Service Friday 11:00am at funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019
