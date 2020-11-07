MILLER - Frances Lynn passed away November 6, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Frances was born September 27, 1920 in Kansas City, MO to Ross & Priscilla Gard. She lived in Carle Place, NY; Grand Cayman Island and Florida before returning to Kansas City. She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Miller III, Esq. (Sue) of Bayport, NY; Grandchildren, Colleen (Jay) Miller-Moran; Kelly (Matthew) Wallent and Brandon (Meredith) Miller, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Miller. Due to the Covid-19, a celebration of her life will be at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to Mercy Center Ministries, Inc., 436 West Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 or www.mercycenterministries.org/