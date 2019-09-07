|
CARTER - Frances M., on September 5, 2019 of Roslyn Harbor NY. Devoted wife of the late Michael D. Loving mother of George (Linda), Roberta (James), James (Rosanne) and Michael Jr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation at The Fairchild Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd.,Manhasset NY on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St Hyacinth's RC Church, Glen Head NY. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury NY. Donations in her memory may be made to:
Published in Newsday on Sept. 7, 2019