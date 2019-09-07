Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St Hyacinth's RC Church,
Glen Head, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Carter Notice
CARTER - Frances M., on September 5, 2019 of Roslyn Harbor NY. Devoted wife of the late Michael D. Loving mother of George (Linda), Roberta (James), James (Rosanne) and Michael Jr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation at The Fairchild Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd.,Manhasset NY on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St Hyacinth's RC Church, Glen Head NY. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury NY. Donations in her memory may be made to:
Published in Newsday on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Inc
Download Now