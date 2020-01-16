Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home
118 Union Ave.
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home
118 Union Ave.
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joachim RC Church
Cedarhurst, NY
View Map
SPEZIALE - Frances M. of Cedarhurst, NY on January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vic. Loving mother of Barbara (John), Victor (Theresa), Dominick, Thomas (Rebecca), and Laurie (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 5. Family will Receive friends Friday 2 - 4 PM and 7 - 9 PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc. 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Joachim RC Church, Cedarhurst, NY. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Star Of The Sea Cemetery, Lawrence, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020
