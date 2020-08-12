MATTIUCCI- FRANCES of Huntington, NY. June 13, 1944- August 4, 2020. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard. Beloved mother of Richelle (Steven) Mackiewicz and Ricky (Jessica). Cherished grandmother of James and Jenna. Dear sister of Jimmy (Barbara) Aliperti, Ginger (Bill) Harris, Kerry (Joy) Aliperti, and Don (Deborah) Aliperti. Visitation Thursday, 8-13-20, 4PM-8PM, M.A. Connell, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 8-14-20, 9:45AM, St. Patrick Church, Huntington, NY.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.