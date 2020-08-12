Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Frances's life story with friends and family

Share Frances's life story with friends and family

MATTIUCCI- FRANCES of Huntington, NY. June 13, 1944- August 4, 2020. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard. Beloved mother of Richelle (Steven) Mackiewicz and Ricky (Jessica). Cherished grandmother of James and Jenna. Dear sister of Jimmy (Barbara) Aliperti, Ginger (Bill) Harris, Kerry (Joy) Aliperti, and Don (Deborah) Aliperti. Visitation Thursday, 8-13-20, 4PM-8PM, M.A. Connell, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 8-14-20, 9:45AM, St. Patrick Church, Huntington, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store