MCMAHON - Frances. It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Frances McMahon (nee McDonnell) on April 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Frances, the daughter of Eugene and Agnes McDonnell was born in Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland and raised her family in Sayville, NY. Beloved mother of Maryann (predeceased), John, Maureen, and Michael (Candy). De- voted grandmother of Kaitlin, Kathryn, Bridget and Zachary (predeceased). Loved sister of ten siblings including her identical twin Joan and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Frances will forever be remembered for her quick witted sense of humor, caring personality and brutal honesty. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. We will miss you! Fly with the angels. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Cremation Private Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020