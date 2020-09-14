Frances Nolan

NOLAN - Frances A., of Melville NY, passed on September 12, 2020 at the age of 99. Frances and family ran Woelfel's Restaurant in Melville for many years. She is pre-deceased by her loving husband John J. Nolan, Jr. and her beloved parents Eugene and Julia Woefel. Devoted mother of John (Claudia) Nolan III. Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of fourteen. Survived by her devoted sister Eleanor (the late William) Bellmer. Beloved sister the late Rita (Frank) Bottego, Louise Woelfel, Walter (Irene) Woelfel and Barbara (Walter) Magnussen. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 9:30AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, Melville, NY, burial to follow at Melville Cemetery, Melville, NY www.jacobsenfuneral.com