Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Levittown, NY
HICKEY - Frances P., of Levittown on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernard. Devoted mother of Matthew (Sarah), Patrick and the late Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Miles, Juliette, Tessa, and Rebecca. Loving sister of Neil and Anne Marie.Longtime time friend of Bill W. Friends may call Sunday and Monday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown (2 Blks E. of Wantagh Pkwy). Mass Tuesday 10:00AM at St. Bernard's R.C. Church, Levittown. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
