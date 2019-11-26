Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dominic RC Church
Oyster Bay, NY
Frances Passarelli Notice
PASSARELLI - Frances on November 25, 2019, age 94, of East Norwich, NY. Beloved wife of the late Aniello "Neil". Loving mother of John, MD (Heidi), Joan Kofteci (Ramo), and Jane K. Dye (Christopher J. Sr.) Cherished grandmother of Neil Mendelow (Ellen), Diana, Matthew, James W. Dye, Alyssa (Michael Attanasi), Christopher J. Dye, Jr., Conor T. Dye, and Taylor Smith. Proud great grandmother of Caleb Mendelow and Keira Mendelow. Dear sister of Patrick Sclafano. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY Monday, 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101, . oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019
