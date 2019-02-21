|
RAMUNDO - Frances, age 94, on February 19, 2019 from Ridge, NY, formerly of Hicks-ville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Ramundo. Loving mother of Frances M. Smith (Daniel) and Robert Ramundo (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Keri Wall-Treudler (Chris), Tracy Baran (Marc), Ashlee Flower (Matt), Robert Ramundo and Toni Ann Ramundo. Adored great-grand-mother of Madison, Michael, McKenna and Shea. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Mass Friday 10:00 AM at St. Mark's R.C. Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019