Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ramundo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ramundo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frances Ramundo Notice
RAMUNDO - Frances, age 94, on February 19, 2019 from Ridge, NY, formerly of Hicks-ville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Ramundo. Loving mother of Frances M. Smith (Daniel) and Robert Ramundo (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Keri Wall-Treudler (Chris), Tracy Baran (Marc), Ashlee Flower (Matt), Robert Ramundo and Toni Ann Ramundo. Adored great-grand-mother of Madison, Michael, McKenna and Shea. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Mass Friday 10:00 AM at St. Mark's R.C. Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now