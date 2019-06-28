|
BOURGUET- Frances Regina 94, passed away on June 24, 2019. A resident of Manhasset, NY since 1949. She was a very active member of St Mary's RC Church and the community of Manhasset. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Rene H. Bourguet, and her brothers Albert and Joseph. She is survived by her siblings Lillian Bertazzoni, Elizabeth Holmes, and Paul Madden, her children, Marianne (William) Loomis, Claire (Everett Logue), Janice (Gary) Weil, Robert (Margaret), Alan (Jeryl), Rosemary (Matthew Neville), Lawrence (Margaret) and Paul (Anthony Armario). She also loved and was loved by dozens of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Fairchild Sons Funeral Chapel, Sunday June 30, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 3:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhas-set at 10:00AM. Interment, Gate of Heaven, Valhalla NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019