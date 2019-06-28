Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
1300 Northern Blvd
Manhas-set, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bourguet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Regina Bourguet


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Regina Bourguet Notice
BOURGUET- Frances Regina 94, passed away on June 24, 2019. A resident of Manhasset, NY since 1949. She was a very active member of St Mary's RC Church and the community of Manhasset. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Rene H. Bourguet, and her brothers Albert and Joseph. She is survived by her siblings Lillian Bertazzoni, Elizabeth Holmes, and Paul Madden, her children, Marianne (William) Loomis, Claire (Everett Logue), Janice (Gary) Weil, Robert (Margaret), Alan (Jeryl), Rosemary (Matthew Neville), Lawrence (Margaret) and Paul (Anthony Armario). She also loved and was loved by dozens of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Fairchild Sons Funeral Chapel, Sunday June 30, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 3:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhas-set at 10:00AM. Interment, Gate of Heaven, Valhalla NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Inc
Download Now