Frances Stephen

STEPHEN - Frances, affectionately known as "Aunt Frana" died on 6-13-2020 in Pt. St. Lucie, FL just 2 months shy of her 100th birthday. Born 8-8-1920 in Huntington Station NY, Aunt Frana was the matriarch of a large family and is survived by her sisters Margaret Scherbner and Louise Tippins, daughter Michele Jiosne, granddaughter Andrea Defond, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews. Fran is preceded in death by parents, Carmine & Theresa Coschignano, brothers, Peter & Angelo (Squatty) Coschignano, sister Josephine Dencker & husband George Stephen. Fran was an aerospace technician at Republic & Grumman. Upon retirement, Fran & George were snowbirds in Stuart, FL where Fran eventually moved permanently. Fran had a contagious smile & timeless sense of humor, was an avid golfer, a sensational cook & would sing her favorite songs, Ave Maria & Summertime on demand. And how she loved her cookies! Family was the most important thing in her life; she loved them unconditionally. Anyone blessed to know her can attest to the joy, laughter & love she shared with everyone. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Feed My Starving Children www.fmsc.org-give



Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
