Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
Point Lookout,, NY
WIESENDANGER - Frances E. of Point Lookout, NY on March 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Mary Chiraz (Larry), George (Beth) and Thomas. Cherished grandmother of George Luke, Nicholas, Anthony, Matthew and Alexandrea. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Point Lookout, NY. Cremation Private. Osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019
