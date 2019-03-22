DeVITO - Francesca, A beautiful transition happened on the sunny morning of March 18, 2019 as Francesca "Fran" Maria Corso DeVito broke the bonds of this earthly veil, opening her eyes in Heaven, reuniting with family and friends. Her good works, radiant smile, and beautiful laughter will be cherished by those who knew and loved her. Fran was born August 31, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Paulina Corso her beloved husband Vincent "Vince" N. DeVito, her brothers, Pasquale "Pat" Corso & Francis "Frank" Corso and her devoted cousin "sister" Catherine "Katie" Ponzio. Those who will miss and loved her the most are her daughter, Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch (Skip), her son, Steven V. DeVito (Donna); grandchildren Lindsay Majewski (Jason), Nicholas A. Kuchenbuch (Kathleen), Maria L. Harrell (Zac), Vinny J. Kuchenbuch; great-grand daughters, Charlie Gloria and Harper Rae; sister-in-law, Marie Corso, and nephews and cousins. Her family will receive condolences Sunday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in Fran's memory may be sent to the Multiple Sc lerosis Association. Published in Newsday from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary