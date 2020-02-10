Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Sylvester's RC Church
Medford, NY
Francesco Grillo Notice
GRILLO - Francesco , 94, of Medford NY, on Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Francesca (nee Tricarico). Loving father of Peter, Frank (Barbara), and Joseph (Susan). Devoted brother of Agnes Sosik, John (Dominica) Grillo, and Peter Grillo. Cherished grandfather of Carolyn, Elise, Frank, Lianna, and Alissa. Adoring great-grandfather of Francis Mason. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home Inc., 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY (S. of LIE at Exit 63). Family to receive friends on Wednesday (Feb. 12) from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Resurrection at 9:30am on Thursday (Feb 13) from St. Sylvester's RC Church in Medford NY. Interment and Navy Honors to follow in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2020
