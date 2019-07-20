Home

FEMINELLA-ZINNO - Francine R. of North Merrick, NY on July 19, 2019. Dear wife of Anthony Zinno and wife of the late Joseph Feminella. Cherished mother of Suzanne Springman (Richard), Michele Grimaldi (John), Pauline Agri-cola (Joseph), John Feminella, Joseph Feminella (Dana). She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchil-dren and her sister Muriel Taylor. Retired Nassau County Crossing Guard. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick Sunday the 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Graveside prayer at Holy Rood Cemetery, Old Country Road in Westbury Monday the 23rd at 11:30AM. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 20, 2019
