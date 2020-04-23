|
PUCILLO - Francine J. passed away on April 20th, 2020. She succumbed to a lengthy battle of multiple issues. Her loved hobby of poetry will be soulfully missed, but can be visited @ www.poetry-motion.com She was the beloved wife of Arthur Pucillo. Cherished sister of Gregory Bartos (Cathy) the late William Wisniewski and Lorraine Mucklin. Dear cher- ished aunt of Dolores, Michael, Jerome & the late Madeline. Also survived by multiple great nieces & nephews & great- great-nephews, and beloved family friend Richard Dziomba. A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made in honor of her great-nephew Christopher's kidney transplant fund https:--help hopelive.org-campaign-4493 www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020