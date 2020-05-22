Home

Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0007
Francine P. Burke

Francine P. Burke Notice
BURKE-Francine P. of Hastings on Hudson and Manorville, passed peacefully in her Long Island home with family by her side on May 17th 2020 at age 73. A loving and caring mother to Dennis Jr., she is survived by her beloved husband Dennis Sr., her twin brother Frank, sister Barbara and best friend Anne. She is predeceased by her mother Sophie and father Frank. Francine was a leader and the matriarch of our family. She was incredibly selfless, often putting the needs of others before her own. She guided everyone with her "no-nonsense" style of overwhelming love and support. Francine was also a hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated woman who loved her work. She recently retired from the Parr Organization as an Office Manager and Vice President of Operations, after she began there as a personal assistant to the company's President and CEO Ronald Parr 47 years ago. Private services will be held at Wesche Funeral Home in Center Moriches on Monday May 25th. A funeral blessing at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Manorville and Interment in Washington Memorial Park will take place the following day. "There are and will be things I do everyday that will remind me of you, so in that sense I know you will never leave us. Daddy and myself love you beyond words and will miss you always." Rest peacefully in Heaven with Grandma and Grandpa.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2020
