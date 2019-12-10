|
|
SHIELDS III - Francis A.,"Mike" on December 8, 2019 of Lynbrook, N.Y. Beloved husband of Mary Carol (nee Russell). Loving father of Christopher and Casey Shields. Dear brother of Timothy, Sally Kaye and the late Patricia J. Shields. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue Tuesday 6-9pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Community Mainstream, 19 Erma Avenue, Port Washington, N.Y. 11050. comminitymainstreaming.org would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019