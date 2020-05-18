|
CAMPAGNA - Francis R. of Garden City on May 15, 2020. He was a graduate of PS 30 in Red Hook Brooklyn, attended Brooklyn Technical H.S. and graduated Brooklyn Poly Tech-nic Institute with a Bachelors and Masters in Mechanical Engineering. He was a retired Aerospace Engineer who worked on the LEM Apollo 11 & F14 Tomcat. He was the quintessential engineer. Beloved husband of Anice (nee Salvo). Loving father of Kim Shaw and Kristine. Caring father in law of Matt and Bryan Sixberry.Cherished Papa of Teddy, Sean, Ryan and James. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. That special smile. That caring heart. That warm embrace. Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to William E. Law Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020