Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
East Meadow, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
CONGEMA - Francis, of East Meadow, NY on January 2, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Loving father of James (Deanne), Susan (Brian Bratkowsky) and Dawn Baynon (Cliff). Cherished grandfather of Emily, Ashley, Andrew, Christopher, Jason, C.J. and Ryan. Adored brother of Junie, Nicalene, Mary-Ann, and the late James. Proud US Navy Veteran. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
