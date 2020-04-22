|
|
KEATING - Francis Dominick, 88 died April 11, 2020 of Covid 19. Survived by beloved wife Joan, 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and brother Jim. Frank was a Korean War Veteran, NYC Police Detective, and Security Director for the Bank of NY. He is pre-deceased by his parents Mae and Jim, sister Patricia, and brother John. Burial in St. Charles Cemetery, April 27th will be private. A memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and full obituary available at thomasfdaltonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020