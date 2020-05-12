|
CLARKE - Francis Edward or Frank, known affectionately as Bud, passed away April 14, 2020 of Covid19. He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara, and eight children Dan (Caro-lina), Nancy, Scott (Robert), Gabriel, Crystal (Mike), Tommy (Donna), Nickie (Ryan), and Eric (Candice). He is survived by a brother Raymond Clarke (Kathy) and a sister, Sister Eileen of the Sisters of St. John the Baptist American Province. He leaves behind his beloved nieces, nephews, 19 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Frank was a member of the US Navy, and served the Nassau County Sheriffs Department for 25 years. He loved Western movies, reading, going for walks, chatting with his neighbors, and enjoyed caring for his dogs Xander and Lulu. He was proceeded in death by his father, Doctor Francis Clarke and mother Eileen, and his beloved sister Mary Ann (Edward O'Reilly). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Direct Relief organization, combating Covid19. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020