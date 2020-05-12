Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Edward Clarke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Edward Clarke Notice
CLARKE - Francis Edward or Frank, known affectionately as Bud, passed away April 14, 2020 of Covid19. He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara, and eight children Dan (Caro-lina), Nancy, Scott (Robert), Gabriel, Crystal (Mike), Tommy (Donna), Nickie (Ryan), and Eric (Candice). He is survived by a brother Raymond Clarke (Kathy) and a sister, Sister Eileen of the Sisters of St. John the Baptist American Province. He leaves behind his beloved nieces, nephews, 19 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Frank was a member of the US Navy, and served the Nassau County Sheriffs Department for 25 years. He loved Western movies, reading, going for walks, chatting with his neighbors, and enjoyed caring for his dogs Xander and Lulu. He was proceeded in death by his father, Doctor Francis Clarke and mother Eileen, and his beloved sister Mary Ann (Edward O'Reilly). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Direct Relief organization, combating Covid19. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -