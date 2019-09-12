|
FITZGERALD - Francis P.of East Meadow, NY on September 11, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Carole. Loving father of Richard, John, Martin, Stephen Davitt, Christine McLaughlin, and Laura Savini (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Ashley, Nicholas, Christian, Alexandra, Genevieve, Bridgid, Lillian, and Emilie. Proud great-grandfather of Harper. Dedicated Knights of Columbus Past Grand Knight Pope Pius XII Council 4422 and 4th degree member of the Pope John XXIII Assembly. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 11 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to or (800) 822-6344. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019