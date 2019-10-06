Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kilian's RC Church
Francis Furnari


1924 - 2019
Francis Furnari Notice
FURNARI - Francis Paul, 95, longtime resident of Farming-dale on October 2, 2019. His passion for life and generosity of spirit touched the lives of everyone he met. Faithful 65-year member of St. Kilian Choir, and Nocturnal Adoration Society. Proud WWII Naval Veteran, Graduate of Fordham and Columbia Universities. Frank had a distinguished 50-year career as an English teacher and Adjunct professor, retiring from Elmont Memorial HS and Nassau Community College. He was the recipient of multiple prestigious educator awards. Predeceased by his loving parents Rosario and Caterina, by his beloved wife, Doris (nee Budd), their son Thomas, and sister Mary Sinisgalli. Exemplary dad of Janet Furnari Alex (Anthony), Stephen (Karen), Daniel (Vickie) and Christopher (Barbara). Amazing Grandpa of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday, October 7th, 2 - 4:30 and 7-9 pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, 315 Conklin St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, October 8th at St. Kilian's R.C. Church. In-terment with military honors following at Cemetery of the Holy Rood.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019
