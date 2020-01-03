|
CALIFANO - Francis G., 62, of Roslyn, NY on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Andrew and cherished brother of Regina, Dona and Vincent (Julie). Frank was also a devoted uncle to Patrick, Kate and Jack Califano, a revered son-in-law of Josephine DeNardis and brother-in-law of Peter De-Nardis (Janis). Frank is pre-deceased by son Matthew, parents Frank and Rose and father-in-law Sisto DeNardis. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home in Roslyn Heights, NY. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 4, at 10:00am, at St. Mary's RC Church in Roslyn Harbor, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Roslynheightsfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020