Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
(516) 621-4545
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Roslyn Harbor,, NY
View Map
Francis G. Califano Notice
CALIFANO - Francis G., 62, of Roslyn, NY on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Andrew and cherished brother of Regina, Dona and Vincent (Julie). Frank was also a devoted uncle to Patrick, Kate and Jack Califano, a revered son-in-law of Josephine DeNardis and brother-in-law of Peter De-Nardis (Janis). Frank is pre-deceased by son Matthew, parents Frank and Rose and father-in-law Sisto DeNardis. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home in Roslyn Heights, NY. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 4, at 10:00am, at St. Mary's RC Church in Roslyn Harbor, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Roslynheightsfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020
