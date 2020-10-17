MASINO - Francis G., "Pasta", 87, of Bethpage, formerly of Farmingdale entered into eternal life on October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Judith. Loving father of Debbie, Linda Avignone (Tom) and Michael. Cherished grand-father of Christine Fleming (Jason), Jessica Huber, Nicole (Lukas), Samantha Giancaspro (Joe), Gina Rickey (Donnie) and Jackie. Blessed great-grandfather of Sophia, Mason, Scarlett, Nickolas, Thomas, Chase and Emersen. Proud graduate of CW Post where he earned his Masters Degree in teaching. Former employee of the Bethpage Post Office, Nassau County Jail and Nassau Supreme Court. Dedicated Religious Instructor at St. Kilian and St. Martin of Tours RC Churches. Eucharistic Minister and substitute teacher for the Diocese of Rockville Center. Passionate basketball coach for over 20 years. Softball player for the Nassau County over 60 league and the Suffolk County over 70 league. Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2204 and a charter member of council 5033 in Bethpage. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Amityville Cemetery, Amityville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Francis' memory to the American Heart Association
; heart.org
.