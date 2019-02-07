Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Greenlawn, NY
GRIMES - Francis W., 86, of Huntington, on February 6, 2019. Proud US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice. Loving father of Rosalind & Stephen Gazes and the late Vincent. Adored grandfather of Shannon & Meredith. Dear brother of Arthur & brother-in-law of Dianne. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Thursday & Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass St. Francis of Assisi Church, Greenlawn, Saturday 9AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Greenlawn, NY. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
