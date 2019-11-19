|
BYRNE - Francis J., on Nov-ember 18, 2019 of North Babylon formerly of Elmont at age 88. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. Byrne. Devoted father of seven, grandfather of twenty-one and great grandfather of fourteen. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc. 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Wednesday 3pm-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:15am Ss Cyril & Methodius RC Church, Deer Park. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to . www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2019